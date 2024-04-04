Catholic World News

Hosts scattered in WV church parking lot during Easter Mass

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Hosts were scattered in the parking lot of St. Peter’s Church in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, during the Easter Sunday Mass.

The hosts did not come from the church, and it is uncertain whether they were consecrated. The church parking lot is owned by the National Park Service, as part of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

“We were in the church at the time this was done,” said Father Timothy Grassi. “While we were having the Easter Mass, someone must have apparently come and thrown these hosts around. My suspicion is they were not consecrated. We don’t know for sure.”

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 300 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020.

