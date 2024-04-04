Catholic World News

Trump administration official arranged biweekly Masses in White House compound

April 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Mick Mulvaney, former director of the Office of Management and Budget (2017-20), writes that “just before Lent [2018], I asked White House chief of staff John Kelly to relay to the president what I later learned was an unprecedented request: a Catholic Mass in the Old Executive Office Building on Ash Wednesday.”

“The result was stunning,” he continued. “More than 100 people showed up to the first Mass in history in the White House compound ... The Mass was so successful that it continued roughly every other week until it was shut down for Covid in March 2020.”

Mulvaney adds that “when Mr. Biden took office, I encouraged members of his transition team to resume the services.” The Masses haven’t resumed.

