June meeting seen as next stage of showdown between Vatican, German bishops

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his analysis of the German Synodal Path, Renardo Schlegelmilch of DomRadio.de (the country’s largest Catholic radio station) argues that the June 14-15 meeting of a German synodal committee is the next stage of the showdown between Vatican officials and the German bishops.

Following a March 22 meeting between Vatican officials and German bishops, participants announced that the German bishops would submit proposals to the Holy See for approval.

Thus, “when the synodal committee meets June 14-15, Rome will have to approve its decisions,” writes Schlegelmilch. “The reform ideas are already in the books ... It’s hard to believe that Vatican officials will just wave them through.”

