Catholic leaders, sisters rescue child survivors of sexual violence in Sierra Leone

April 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Global Sisters Report

CWN Editor's Note: “The West African coastal nation of more than 8 million people has a high rate of gender-based violence, specifically physical and sexual violence, where an estimated 62% of women ages 15-49 are said to have experienced either physical or sexual violence,” according to the report.

