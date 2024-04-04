Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime sentences 11 evangelical pastors to prison, fines them $80M each

April 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Eleven evangelical Protestant pastors in Nicaragua have been sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison on money laundering charges. Each pastor was ordered to pay an $80-million fine.

“No one is safe from religious persecution in Nicaragua, and it is devastating to see the sham charges, trial, and conviction of these pastors and ministry leaders who were simply sharing their faith with and serving the citizens of Nicaragua,” said Kristina Hjelkrem, legal counsel for ADF International.

The Nicaraguan pastors are associated with Mountain Gateway, an American evangelical Protestant organization; its founder discussed its aims and history in an interview earlier this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!