Cardinal Müller concerned that US could become ‘Orwellian state’

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller said that there is “a great task in the United States to overcome the temptations to become an Orwellian state.”

“When one party wants to dominate with its ideology, it must penetrate all the universities and all the mass media,” he continued. “We need the diversity; we need a free discussion.”

The prelate, who served as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017, also said that the Vatican now “seems much more aligned with a global political movement with progressive politics than at any time in the past.”

