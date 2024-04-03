Catholic World News

Threats to Catholic Charities staffers increase

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Charities staff members in San Diego, Laredo (Texas), and southwestern Ohio received obscene phone calls and death threats following the posting of videos critical of their assistance of migrants.

“We have never seen this level,” said Appaswamy Pajanor, the head of Catholic Charities San Diego. “Some of our team members have been here for 20, 30 years, and they have said they have never seen such a thing happen.”

