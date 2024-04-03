Catholic World News

USCCB weighs in on Supreme Court spousal immigration case

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has filed an amicus curiae [friend of the court] brief in Department of State v. Muñoz, a case before the Supreme Court.

Muñoz is a US citizen; her husband, an El Salvadoran citizen, was denied a visa to return to the US in 2015, without explanation from the consular officer.

In its brief, the USCCB argues that “the Catholic Church’s respect for the right of the government to decide who remains in the country does not outweigh the importance of keeping families together.” The Supreme Court will decide “whether a consular officer’s refusal of a visa to a US citizen’s noncitizen spouse impinges upon a constitutionally protected interest of the citizen,” and whether the State Department is obliged to disclose the reasons for a visa denial.

