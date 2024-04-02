Catholic World News

Vatican envoy calls for stronger action on crimes against humanity

April 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s representative at the UN has called for a stronger commitment to punish crimes against humanity.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia said that the international body should have a “universal, multilateral, legally binding instrument, codifying the existing customary law in this area,” to be used in punishing “heinous acts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!