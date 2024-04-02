Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of Peruvian prelate, a member of scandal-plagued group

April 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop José Antonio Eguren of Piura, Peru, a member of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV).

In 2017, the Vatican barred the SCV’s founder, Luis Fernando Figari, from any contact with the group following allegations of authoritarianism and sexual abuse. Last year, Vatican investigators, while investigating the SCV, met with Archbishop Eguren, who had been accused of land trafficking.

Eguren, 67, was ordained a priest in 1982 and appointed a Lima auxiliary bishop in 2002. He has been archbishop of Piura since 2006.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

