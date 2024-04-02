Catholic World News

San Antonio parish hit by vandals Easter Sunday, marking 3rd incident within a month

April 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The incidents at St. Francis of Assisi Church in San Antonio are among the over 300 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020.

