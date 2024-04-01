Catholic World News

Protestors disrupt Easter Mass in New York cathedral

April 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted the Easter Vigil liturgy at St. Patrick’s cathedral in New York on March 30.

Radical activists unfurled a “Free Palestine” banner at the front of the cathedral, and shouted the same slogan as they were escorted out of the building by police. Three men were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

