Papal gift to Rome’s priests: book on discernment

April 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the Holy Thursday Chrism Mass, Pope Francis gave a book to Rome’s priests: Sul discernimento [On Discernment].

The book is a collection of the Pope’s Wednesday general audiences on discernment, given between August 2022 and January 2023. The book includes a foreword by Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, and an essay by Fathers Miguel Àngel Fiorito, SJ, and Diego Fares, SJ.

Father Spadaro, formerly editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, is now undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education. Fiorito (1916-2005) and Fares (1955-2022) were Argentine Jesuits; the former was the future Pope’s spiritual director, while the latter was received into the Society of Jesus when the future Pope was a Jesuit provincial.

