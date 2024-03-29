Catholic World News

Mexican prelate denounces nation’s treatment of migrants

March 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A year after a fire in a migrant detention center in Mexico killed over three dozen people, the prelate who oversees the bishops’ pastoral care of migrants denounced the nation’s treatment of them.

Mexico “continues with a migration policy based on containment, detention, deportation and militarization,” wrote Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos of Ciudad Juárez.

“It is urgent to rethink the immigration policies between Mexico and the United States, since these are the ones that have created the conditions for irregular migration to be criminalized,” the prelate continued. “We cannot allow Mexico to become cemetery for migrants and refugees.”

“We do not want more massacres, accidents, or tragedies for the migrants or refugees,” he added. “Let us not forget the command of God that tells us, ‘Do not wrong or oppress the resident alien, the orphan, or the widow, and do not shed innocent blood in this place’” (Jer. 22:3).

