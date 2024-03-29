Catholic World News

Look to Christ’s Resurrection in dark times, Jerusalem’s Christian leaders say in Easter message

March 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint Easter message, the patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem wrote that they “proclaim to the world the Good News of Christ’s Resurrection,” which “promises salvation to those who come to our Lord in faith with penitent hearts.”

Denouncing “all violent actions in the present devastating war, especially those directed against innocent civilians,” Jerusalem’s Christian leaders called for a cease-fire and negotiations, the release of all captives, and access to humanitarian assistance.

The patriarchs and heads of churches then offered special greetings to Christians in Gaza, “who have been bearing especially heavy crosses.”

“Whatever our circumstances,” they concluded, “we can join with each other in repeating the ancient and joyous Easter greeting that continues to echo throughout the ages: Christ is risen!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!