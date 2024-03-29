Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman warns against contemptuous judgments of others

March 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on Pope Francis’s homily at the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday (CWN coverage), a Vatican spokesman said that Pope Francis’s warning to priests not to judge others contemptuously applies to all the faithful.

“Faced with the situations of life, with the positions of those who do not believe, of those who argue with us, but also with the different sensitivities of our brothers in the faith, how many times contemptuous, definitive judgments flow from our hearts,” wrote Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

“On the eve of the recurrence of the sacrifice of Golgotha, Christians, forgiven sinners, learn from Peter’s tears to recognize themselves as such,” he continued. “And by opening themselves to the free and unconditional love of the Crucifix, they learn to love each other and thus be witnesses of mercy in an unforgiving world; witnesses of unity in a world of division; witnesses of peace in a world where violence and war seem to prevail.”

