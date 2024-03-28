Catholic World News

At Chrism Mass, Pope recalls tears of St. Peter

March 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a lengthy homily at the Chrism Mass on March 28—Holy Thursday—Pope Francis exhorted the priests of the Rome diocese to imitate the example of St. Peter, who wept bitterly when he realized how he had betrayed Jesus.

The Pope observed that “the healing of the Apostle, the healing of the pastor, came about when, grief-stricken and repentant, he allowed himself to be forgiven by Jesus.” He went on to say, “If we fail to weep, we regress and grow old within.”

