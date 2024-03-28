Catholic World News

See the face of Jesus, Pope urges Catholics in El Salvador

March 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message to the Catholics of Sonsonate, El Salvador, who are celebrating the 420th anniversary of the arrival of a beloved image of Jesus of Nazareth.

In his message, which was read aloud by Archbishop Luigi Roberto Cona at a service in the Sonsonate cathedral on March 28, the Pope said that the image, and the traditional veneration of that image, give the faithful an opportunity to “go up into the presence of the Lord and speak with him ‘face to face, as a man speaks to a friend.’”

