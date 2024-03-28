Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal leads Holy Week prayer vigil for recently martyred Christians

March 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, presided at a prayer vigil at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, in remembrance of Christians slain in recent years for their faith.

“In the martyrs, we see that communion with Jesus is far more precious than earthly life, family ties, everything,” said Cardinal Farrell.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

