Catholic Army chaplain, Servant of God, to get statue at Kansas Capitol

March 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The State of Kansas will create a memorial at the state capitol honoring the Servant of God Emil Kapuan (1916-1951).

The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly, passed the state house and state senate unanimously.

