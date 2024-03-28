Catholic World News

Idaho prohibits discrimination against religious believers in adoption and foster care cases

March 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The State of Idaho has enacted legislation barring discrimination against adoption and foster care agencies, as well as individuals, on account of religious beliefs.

For nearly two decades, Catholic adoption agencies in some places have experienced discrimination for declining to place children with homosexual couples. More recently, an Oregon widow and mother was denied the opportunity to adopt because of her lack of support for transgenderism.

