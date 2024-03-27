Catholic World News

French Catholic dioceses report jump in adult baptisms

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The French Catholic bishops’ conference has announced that 7,135 adults will be baptized at the Easter vigil this year—up from 5,463 last year.

The increase reflects a growing trend. The number of adult baptisms in France rose by 21% in 2022, 21% in 2023, and now has reached 30% for 2024. This year’s figure nearly doubles the number for 2021.

