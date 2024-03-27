Catholic World News

UK group asks inquiry into lockdown effects on religion

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Union, a group founded in 1870 to promote Catholic principles in the UK, has asked that an official investigation into the impact of the Covid lockdown should include a serious study of the effects on religious worship.

In a study last year, the Catholic Union found that 91% of those polled believed that religious services should have been classified as “essential” and exempt from lockdown. A clear majority of 61% said that the closing of churches had adversely influenced their mental or physical health.

