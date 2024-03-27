Catholic World News

Belgian church with lay-led liturgies loses parish status

March 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Brussels archdiocese has removed the ‘parish’ status from a community where—according to a statement from the archdiocese—“the Eucharist is led by lay women, among others.”

The community at Don Bosco parish, long known for liturgical experimentation, will “now function as an independent religious community or organization,” the archdiocese said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

