Pope greets Israeli, Palestinian fathers who mourn children together

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his public audience on March 27, Pope Francis met with two men—one Palestinian, the other Israeli—who had formed a bond of friendship after both lost young daughters in the war in the Holy Land. He praised the two men for their ability to “look beyond the enmity of war.”

