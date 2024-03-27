Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks on patience

March 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his series of talks on the virtues, Pope Francis spoke about patience at his weekly public audience on March 27.

During Holy Week, the Pope remarked, the faithful are reminded of the patience that Jesus displayed in accepting humiliation and suffering. He pointed out that “Jesus’ patience does not consist of a stoical resistance to suffering, but is the fruit of a greater love.”

“There is no better witness to the love of Jesus than encountering a patient Christian,” the Pope continued. He told the crowd that patience “is not only a need; it is a calling.”

The Wednesday audience, originally scheduled to take place in St. Peter’s Square, was moved into the Paul VI auditorium because of rain. The Pope walked into the auditorium on his own, with the help of a cane, and delivered his own remarks. Earlier he had made a brief tour of St. Peter’s Square in his wheelchair to greet pilgrims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!