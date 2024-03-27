Catholic World News

Usher accused of embezzling from large Charlotte parish

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An usher at St. Matthew’s Church in Charlotte, North Carolina—sometimes described as the largest parish in the nation—faces three felony embezzlement charges as police investigate the theft of $3,700.

“The church’s accounting team discovered what happened when they went to count the collection and found one of their bank deposit bags was missing,” a local television station reported.

