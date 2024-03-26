Catholic World News

Russia will not negotiate, Ukrainian prelate says

March 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Catholic Church has said that peace talks with Russia are currently impossible because “Russia does not consider Ukraine a subject of dialogue, and even more so, denies Ukraine’s right to exist.”

Ukraine is the “party seeking dialogue,” the Ukrainian prelate said. He rejected the “accusations against Ukraine that it seems to be refusing negotiations.” That comment may have been aimed at Pope Francis, who said earlier this month that Ukraine should “have the courage to negotiate.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!