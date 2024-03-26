Catholic World News

Sagrada Familia to be completed in 2026

March 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Sagrada Familia, the basilica in Barcelona that is regarded as an architectural masterpiece, will be completed in 2026.

The basilica, designed by Antoni Gaudi, was consecrated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, nearly 130 years after construction began with an 1882 groundbreaking. As the enormous project neared completion, last year the four “towers of the evangelists” were blessed.

The architect, Gaudi, who died in 1926, is a candidate for beatification.

