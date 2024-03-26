Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman backs Senate resolution recognizing religious freedom as fundamental right

March 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, has lent his support to S.Res.569, a resolution “recognizing religious freedom as a fundamental right, expressing support for international religious freedom as a cornerstone of United States foreign policy, and expressing concern over increased threats to and attacks on religious freedom around the world.”

The resolution, introduced on February 29 by Sen. Christopher Coons (D-DE), has three cosponsors.

“The Catholic Church has long viewed religious freedom as a basic human right since it is rooted in the dignity of the human person and is critical to the health of societies,” Bishop Zaidan said in a letter to Sen. Coons and the three cosponsors. “I greatly appreciate that S. Res. 569 shines a spotlight on the need to protect this vital human right, religious freedom, for all and would be happy to work with you to advance this legislation.”

