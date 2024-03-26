Catholic World News

Albanian foreign minister meets with Pontiff, emphasizes interreligious brotherhood

March 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Albania’s Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani, in a March 25 audience. Hasani’s visit took place ten years after the Pope’s apostolic journey to Albania and five years after the Pope signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

Hasani also met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, and took part in “Dialogue and Religious Brotherhood for Peace,” a conference organized by the Pontifical Gregorian University and Albania’s embassy to the Holy See.

“Albania’s commitment to dialogue and religious brotherhood offers hope for a peaceful future, characterized by cooperation, understanding and mutual respect,” said Hasani. “Its inclusive and cooperative approach can be an inspiring model for other societies facing similar challenges.”

Albania, a Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map), is 59% Muslim and 39% Christian (19% Orthodox, 18% Catholic). Christians and Muslims alike suffered intense persecution during the Communist regime of Enver Hoxha, who ruled the nation from 1944 to 1985.

