Pope repeats message to youth: Hagan lio!

March 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the 5th anniversary of Christus Vivit, Pope Francis repeated a memorable exhortation to young people: “Hagan lio! Make a mess! Today, once again, I ask you: Make your voices heard.”

The Pope said that he wanted to communicate a message of hope and confidence. “In today’s world, marked by so many conflicts and so much suffering, I suspect that many of you feel disheartened,” he said.

