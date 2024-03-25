Catholic World News

Louisiana Supreme Court strikes down ‘lookback window’ for child sex abuse victims

March 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana Supreme Court struck down a 2021 law, passed unanimously by the state legislature, that lifted the statute of limitations for lawsuits for child sexual abuse.

In 2023, a lower state court upheld the constitutionality of the law. The Diocese of Lafayette and one of its parishes appealed the decision.

