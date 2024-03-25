Catholic World News

New Indiana law strengthens right to have children released from public school for religious instruction

March 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana has signed legislation requiring public schools to release students, upon parental request, for up to two hours per week for religious instruction.

State law previously permitted—but did not require—public school principals to release students. The new legislation passed the state house and state senate by large majorities (69-25 and 32-16).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!