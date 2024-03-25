Catholic World News

US bishops call for Holy Week prayers to end Israel–Hamas war

March 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace called on the faithful, as well as all people of good will, to pray during Holy Week for an end to the Israel–Hamas war.

“Thousands of innocent people have died in this conflict, and thousands more have been displaced and face tremendous suffering,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio and Bishop A. Elias Zaidan. “This must stop.”

“To move forward, a cease fire and a permanent cessation of war and violence is absolutely necessary,” they continued. “To move forward, those held hostage must be released and civilians must be protected. To move forward, humanitarian aid must reach those who are in such dire need.”

