Catholic World News

‘Service,’ ‘public’: papal encouragement for Italy’s public broadcasting network

March 25, 2024

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on the words “service” and “public” as he received managers and staff of RAI, the Italian public broadcaster, on the 100th anniversary of the founding of its radio network and the 70th anniversary of the founding of its television network. During the gathering, which took place in Paul VI Audience Hall, the Pontiff read aloud his address.

“In the field of information, serving essentially means seeking and promoting the truth, all the truth, for example by countering the spread of fake news and the devious plans of those who seek to influence public opinion in an ideological manner, lying and disintegrating the social fabric,” the Pope said, as he warned against “any misleading reduction.”

“It means serving the right of citizens to correct information, transmitted without prejudice, without rushing to conclusions but taking the necessary time to understand and to reflect, countering cognitive pollution,” the Pope continued. “It means ensuring a respectful pluralism of different opinions and sources.”

The word “public,” he added, “highlights first of all that your work is connected to the common good, the common good of all and not just of some. It involves first of all a commitment to consider and give voice especially to the last, the poorest, the voiceless, the discarded.”

