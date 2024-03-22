Catholic World News

New Hampshire man charged under new fetal-homicide law

March 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A New Hampshire man has been charged with two counts of murder in the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

William Kelly will be the first defendant to face charges under a new state law that allows for criminal prosecution of someone whose violent act causes the death of an unborn child if the pregnancy is 20 weeks advanced.

