Haitian bishops plead for peace, reject government role

March 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Haiti have issued a joint statement pleading for an end to the violence that has caused chaos in their country.

“Let us put an end to these violent acts that cause so much suffering, because violence breeds violence, hatred breeds more hatred, and death breeds more dead,” the bishops said. “Each act of destruction sets Haiti back in its march towards the progress which we all desire.”

The bishops suggested the formation of a transitional government to guide the country out of its current crisis. They announced, however, that the bishops’ conference will not name a representative to any governing structure.

