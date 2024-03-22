Catholic World News

A frank appraisal of Catholic-school decline

March 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “After six decades of decline, it’s time to get serious about a renewal of Catholic education,” writes Patrick Reilly of the Cardinal Newman Society in the National Catholic Register.

While recent reports have shown a rise in the number of students at parochial schools, Reilly argues that “the media and many in the Church seem to willfully disregard other ominous trends.” In fact, he reports:

the total number of Catholic-school students in the US remained essentially unchanged, at 1.7 million;

while the number of preschool students climbed, total enrollment otherwise declined in 2022-2023;

in the lockdown year 2020-2021, enrollment dropped by 6.4% and 209 Catholic schools closed; enrollment has never returned to the pre-lockdown level;

Another 170 Catholic schools have closed or merged since 2021; and

The percentage of Catholic students attending Catholic schools has plummeted from 97$ in 1970 to 72% today.

