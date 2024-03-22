Catholic World News

US weakness creates ‘intolerable’ situation in Gaza, prelate says

March 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The situation in Gaza today is “objectively intolerable,” says Cardinal Gianbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Life in Gaza “has always been very fragile, but there has never been hunger before,” the cardinal says. He goes on:

The weakness of the United States creates a great dilemma, because until now there has always been someone to put things in order. Now there is no longer anyone to play this role, and we have to do it ourselves. I don’t know if, how, and when this will be possible.

