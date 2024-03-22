Catholic World News

Pharmacist’s refusal to dispense abortifacient violated Minnesota’s human rights law, court rules

March 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Minnesota pharmacist’s refusal to dispense Ella, which can cause abortions, violated the pregnancy-discrimination provision of the Minnesota Human Rights Act, a state appellate court has ruled.

“[George] Badeaux refused to dispense [Andrea] Anderson’s valid prescription because Badeaux believed she may have been pregnant,” the court ruled. “Thus, pregnancy was a substantial causative factor in Badeaux’s refusal to dispense.”

“George politely informed the customer that he couldn’t dispense the drugs due to his personal beliefs,” said an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom. “The court failed to uphold George’s constitutionally protected freedom to act consistent with his beliefs while at work.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

