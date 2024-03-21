Catholic World News

Pope, ‘child of migrants,’ sends support to migrants in Panama

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of solidarity to a group of migrant sin Lajas Blanacas, Panama.

“I too am a child of migrants, who set out in search of a better future,” the Pontiff wrote. He said that migrants represent “the suffering Body of Christ when they are fored to leave their country, to face the risks and tribulations of a difficult journey, when they find no other way out.”

