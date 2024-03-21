Catholic World News

German bishops to confer with Vatican on Synodal Council

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the German bishops’ conference are expected in Rome on March 22 to meet with Vatican officials for talks about the German plan to establish a “Synodal Council” that would give lay people a voice in forming Church policies.

In February the German bishops backed away from a vote on plans to set up the Synodal Council, after receiving a stern message from Rome, signed by three heads of Vatican dicasteries—that a vote to establish the council would be “null and void, because it would have no authority to approve its statute.” The leaders of the German episcopal conference nevertheless have indicated that they hope to proceed with their plan.

