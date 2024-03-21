Catholic World News

Papal visit to Indonesia under discussion?

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference of Indonesia has denied reports that Pope Francis will travel to the country later this year—while leaving open the possibility that a papal visit could be arranged.

“There has been no official announcement about this visit, either from the Vatican or the Indonesian government,” the episcopal conference cautioned.

Vatican officials have reportedly made preliminary plans for a possible papal visit to East Timor this year. In 2020, the Pope was scheduled to visit East Timor, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea; that trip was canceled because of the Covid lockdown.

