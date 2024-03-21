Catholic World News

Congo cardinal speaks on exploitation of resources, challenge of Fiducia

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa has blasted “the hunger for expansion and unscrupulous greed” of Western powers who exploit the rich mineral resources of the Democratic Republic of Congo while leaving the country’s people in poverty.

“Congo is the plate where everyone comes to eat, except our people,” complained the cardinal, who is a member of the College of Cardinals. He added the European Union recently signed an agreement with Rwanda to develop mineral deposits “that, in reality, are not in Rwanda but in Congo.”

In a conversation with the Fides news agency Cardinal Ambongo, who made public his disagreement with the message of Fiducia Supplicans, said that the Vatican directive created a challenge for African Church leaders: “For me there were two things to ensure: we needed to reassure the African faithful who felt really hurt by this document, and also to safeguard communion with the Holy Father.”

