Belize awaits new bishop after puzzling resignation

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently accepted the resignation of Bishop Christopher Glancy, 63, as auxiliary bishop of Belize’s sole diocese. The diocesan bishop died in January—leaving the Central American nation without a bishop.

Bishop Glancy, a Viatorian priest and native of Illinois, was appointed auxiliary bishop of Belize City-Belmopan in 2012.

The Pillar reports that Bishop Glancy left Belize for the United States in 2017 or 2018 and that he “is currently listed as a case manager at a Viatorian-linked home in Illinois for young men seeking asylum in the US.”

