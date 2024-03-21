Catholic World News

Italian president pays tribute to Pope Francis

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sergio Mattarella, Italy’s president since 2015, paid tribute to Pope Francis on March 19, the eleventh anniversary of the inauguration of his Petrine ministry.

“Over the last year, your incessant appeals for the protection of the needy, the marginalized, those suffering from conflict and violence, and for peace have offered points of reflection for those sincerely committed to seeking solutions inspired by fundamental principles of international law and to criteria of justice and authentic fairness,” said Mattarella.

The Pontiff and the Italian head of state, now 82, have had particularly cordial relations. Italian lawmakers (rather than voters) elect the nation’s president; the Italian prime minister is the head of the nation’s government.

