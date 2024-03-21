Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ begins 4-day diplomatic visit to Montenegro

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, begins a four-day visit to Montenegro on March 21. The Southeast European nation of 600,000 (map) is 80% Christian (71% Eastern Orthodox) and 18% Muslim.

