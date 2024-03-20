Catholic World News

Prudence is focus of weekly papal audience

March 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on March 20, Pope Francis continued his series of catechetical talks on the virtues, speaking about prudence.

Citing the words of St. Thomas Aquinas, the Pontiff said that prudence is “right reason in action.” Prudence is “not the virtue of the timorous person,” he insisted, but it “means that the action of man is in the hands of his intelligence and freedom.” At times, he added, prudence teaches that “the perfect is the enemy of the good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!