‘Eradicate indifference’ toward migrants, Pope urges bishops of Colombia, Panama

March 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of encouragement to the bishops of Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama, who are meeting this week to discuss the plight of migrants who make the trip between Central and South America.

In 2023, an estimated 500,000 people made the dangerous trip through the jungles of the “Darien Gap” between Panama and Colombia. In his message the Pope expressed concern that the needs of these migrants are ignored, and asked the bishops to “work tirelessly to eradicate this indifference.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

